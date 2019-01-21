Liliane Maury-Pasquier re-elected PACE President

YEREVAN, JNAUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Liliane Maury-Pasquier has been re-elected President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), PACE Vice-President Roger GALE said during the 1st part of the 2019 Winter Session, reports Armenpress.

The PACE Winter Session began on January 21 and will last until January 25.

The session agenda also will cover the issue of observation of the recent snap parliamentary elections in Armenia.

Liliane Maury-Pasquier was elected PACE President on June 25, 2018.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan