Japan starts process of importing Iranian oil

YEREVAN, JNAUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. After China, South Korea, India and Turkey, Japan has also started the import of the Iranian oil, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdol Naser Hemmati said, IRNA reports.

“In addition to tens of billions of dollars of the CBI’s active resources with foreign banks, new oil revenues will gradually join the business cycle which is regarded as a strong and reliable support for our Iran’s trade”, he said.

He added that Iran’s non-oil exports will also increase thanks to the agreement signed between the Central Bank and the export companies.

“I assure our citizens that the state has sufficient amount of foreign exchanges in cash to meet the real demands of people”, he noted.

US President Donald Trump announced in May about withdrawing from the JCPOA, as well as resuming all sanctions against Iran.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan