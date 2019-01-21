Prosperous Armenia faction plans to come up with numerous legislative initiatives

YEREVAN, JNAUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. The Prosperous Armenia faction plans to present numerous legislative initiatives in the new Parliament. The faction’s principle is to act as dictated by the people, faction MP Gevorg Petrosyan told reporters during today’s briefing, reports Armenpress.

“The Prosperous Armenia party plans to come up with numerous legislative initiatives. We will start fulfilling our main duties with the principle of effective cooperation with our partners. We are full of hope that the My Step faction, being an absolute majority, will carefully listen to all key issues voiced by the opposition faction”, the lawmaker said, adding that he also doesn’t think that all initiatives of the opposition faction will succeed.

The MP said the opposition factions also have no plans to automatically vote in favor of all initiatives presented by the My Step faction. “The problems in the Parliament will be solved based on the conditions of mutual respect, as its number one beneficiary are the people”, he added.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan