Opposition party wants parliamentary supervision over security services

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) faction continues insisting that the Police and the National Security Service must be brought to parliamentary supervision arena.

“We’ve had numerous occasions to be convinced that parliament is unable to implement its supervision against these structures,” MP Gevorg Gorgisyan, Secretary of the Lusavor Hayastan faction said at a news briefing.

Currently both police and the National Security Service function under the Prime Minister’s jurisdiction.

“Not being Cabinet members, the heads of these structures are not bound to come to parliament and answer questions from lawmakers, thus they are outside of political responsibility. In this case, the responsibility falls on the prime minister, which is very bad,” argues Gorgisyan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan