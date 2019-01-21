Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 January

Air temperature to increase in Armenia in coming days


YEREVAN, JNAUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. In the daytime of January 21 and January 22-26 no precipitation is expected in Armenia.

The ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress that air temperature will increase by 4-5 degrees in the daytime of January 25.

