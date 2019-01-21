‘I feel like I’m an honorary Armenian’: Serena Williams starts learning Armenian

YEREVAN, JNAUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. World-renowned American tennis player Serena Williams, wife of Reddit co-founder, ethnic Armenian Alexis Ohanian, says she has started learning Armenian, tennisworldusa.org reported.

The tennis player said she is learning Armenian a little bit every day. “Well, not every day, that’s not true. I’m learning a little bit as time goes on. Yesterday Alexis was talking about how Armenians are, the culture, lots of self-made, a lot of business people. They have this aspect. It’s fun. It’s interesting. As I said, I feel like I’m an honorary Armenian because of my husband and daughter”, she said.

“Everyone that I see that is Armenian is super proud of me. It’s like, Wow, this is kind of cool. It’s really always good to learn new and different cultures”, she added.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan