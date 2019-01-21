Opposition Lusavor Hayastan party lambastes governors amid reports of generous bonuses to staffers

YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Generous salary bonuses paid to staff members at the expense of the state budget are unacceptable, according to opposition party Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) spokesperson Ani Samsonyan.

According to media reports, several Governors of Armenia have paid large amounts to their staffers and themselves as bonuses.

“These instructions issued by Governors are unacceptable because employees that started working only a few months aren’t entitled to such high bonuses,” she said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan