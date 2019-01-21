Ruling faction head says NSS and Police should not turn into ministries

YEREVAN, JNAUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Lilit Makunts, head of the My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament, doesn’t consider appropriate to turn the National Security Service and the Police into ministries, reports Armenpress.

“Our position is that these structures must be accountable to the Parliament. Today the Parliament already has the levers to make them accountable. If we put a goal before us to keep these structures more accountable, we must hold discussions with our colleagues of the remaining factions on finding these measures. The Police and the NSS should not turn into ministries and must not have a political orientation”, she told reporters during today’s briefing.

She informed that their faction has not yet discussed the issue of changing the government’s composition.

“My Step faction has not yet discussed the government’s optimization, new structural package for a very simple reason because we don’t know yet what package we are going to deal with. Most of the ministers are already appointed, but we don’t know what will be the format of several ministries. Therefore, we cannot launch discussions”, the MP said.

The bill on changing the composition of the government has not been submitted to the Parliament yet.

According to the bill on making changes and amendments in the Law on Composition and Activity of the Government of Armenia, the new government should consist of prime minister, two deputy PMs and ministers. The position of the first deputy PM will be removed.

According to the draft, there will be 12 ministries:

Ministry of labor and social affairs

Ministry of healthcare

Ministry of justice

Ministry of emergency situations

Ministry of foreign affairs

Ministry of nature protection

Ministry of education, science, cultural and sport

Ministry of defense

Ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures

Ministry of high technologies and military industry

Military of economic development and agriculture

Ministry of finance

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan