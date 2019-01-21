Georgian President pays first official visit to Brussels

YEREVAN, JNAUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili has departed for Brussels on January 21, Sputnik news reports.

This is her first official visit as the President of Georgia.

The details of the visit are still unknown, but according to some reports she is expected to meet with the NATO and EU representatives in Brussels.

Before the visit Salome Zurabishvili held meetings with Georgia’s Prime Minister and Cabinet members discussing the country’s position on different issues.

She will return to Georgia on January 23.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan