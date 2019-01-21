Armenian athlete wins gold at int’l tournament in Kazakhstan
10:48, 21 January, 2019
YEREVAN, JANUARY 21, ARMENPRESS. Levon Aghasyan from the Armenian national athletics team has captured gold at the O. Ripakova International Tournament in Kazakhstan.
Aghasyan finished the triple jump event with a 16,63 result and won the gold medal.
This is by far the best result of the Armenian athlete during his career.
“Overall I did good, but I know that I am capable of more,” Aghasyan told ARMENPRESS.
He said he will now train vigorously for the upcoming European championship.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
