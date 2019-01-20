Armenia FDI grows 50%, says PM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. According to the Balance of Payments (BoP) of Armenia, foreign direct investments (FDI) grew 50% in Q3 of 2018 against the same period of 2017, according to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“In 2018’s third quarter FDI net inflows (Assumption of Liabilities) totaled 75,5 million dollars against 2017’s 50,9 million dollars,” he said on Facebook.

Pashinyan also presented the dynamics of the indicator per quarter:

“2017, Q1 - $68 million;

2017, Q2 – $29,1 million;

2017, Q3 – $50,9 million;

2017 Q4 – $101,8 million

2018, Q1 - $94,2 million;

2018, Q2 - $8,9 million;

2018, Q3 - $75,5 million;

By the way, this is the same indicator whose drop of the Q2 our oppositionists weeare constantly and eagerly speaking about,” Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.

