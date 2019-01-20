Armenian resort town included in Top 5 winter destinations in CIS

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian spa town of Tsakhkadzor, a popular resort some 50 kilometers from Yerevan best known for its ski resort, sports facilities and nature, has been included in the Top 5 winter destinations for tourists in the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) by TourStat – a tourism analytical agency. The CIS includes 11 post-Soviet countries.

The 2019 top winter tourism destinations were chosen based on online surveys on the occasion of World Snow Day of the International Ski Federation.

32% voted for Ski Resort Silichi in Belarus’s Lahojsk as the top destination, while 23% were in favor of the Kazakh resort town of Shymbulak. 8% voted in favor of the Armenian resort town, followed by Karakol in Kirgizia and Chimgan in Uzbekistan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan