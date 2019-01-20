Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 January

Armenian resort town included in Top 5 winter destinations in CIS


YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian spa town of Tsakhkadzor, a popular resort some 50 kilometers from Yerevan best known for its ski resort, sports facilities and nature, has been included in the Top 5 winter destinations for tourists in the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) by TourStat – a tourism analytical agency.  The CIS includes 11 post-Soviet countries.

The 2019 top winter tourism destinations were chosen based on online surveys on the occasion of World Snow Day of the International Ski Federation.

32% voted for Ski Resort Silichi in Belarus’s Lahojsk as the top destination, while 23% were in favor of the Kazakh resort town of Shymbulak. 8% voted in favor of the Armenian resort town, followed by Karakol in Kirgizia and Chimgan in Uzbekistan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration