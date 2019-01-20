Pashinyan recites Kaputikyan's World of Armenians live in touching tribute

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended a commemoration event at the Komitas Pantheon in Yerevan today in honor of the 100th anniversary of birth of renowned Armenian poet Silva Kaputikyan.

Right after the event, Pashinyan went live on Facebook to speak about the anniversary.

Pashinyan recited Kaputikyan’s Hayots Ashkharh (Armenian World, or World of Armenians) during the live broadcast.

The poem is included in a collection of Kaputikyan’s works which has been published on the occasion of the centennial.

“I am reciting this poem in commemoration and in honor of Silva Kaputikyan,” Pashinyan said.

Kaputikyan wrote Armenian World in 1945.

“World of Armenians, Country of Armenians, Soil of Armenians, Let me live in your embrace in the wide world. An ancient castle carved from rock you are, with your towers Aragats and Ararat. Let me be the dove of your tower, let your grandeur be my protective cloak,” reads a part of the poem.

Kaputikyan is recognized as "one of the most outstanding Armenian poets of the 20th century”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan