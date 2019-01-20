Artsakh’s president congratulates judiciary on professional holiday

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has addressed the country’s judiciary with a congratulatory message on the occasion of the professional holiday of representatives of the judicial system, known as Day of Judicial System Worker.

“Dear workers and veterans of the judicial system.

On behalf of the Artsakh Republic authorities and personally myself I extend heartfelt congratulations on the Day of Judicial System Worker.

This is a good occasion to value and acknowledge the crucial role you play in maintaining sufficiency and rule of law, protecting human rights, developing democratic institutions and in the state-building process.

The main purpose of the reforms and the principled policy which have been under way for years has been to create an independent and professional. It requires carrying out consistent and continuous work to further develop and improve the system, guarantee full independence and autonomy of the judiciary and the judges.

Complying with the letter and spirit of the law, strictly following and adhering to the principles of justice have been and will remain among the priorities for the judicial system and the judges currently presiding. I am confident that these principles will always remain the guidance for your activity and facilitate the effective discharge of the mandated functions.

The state will continue undertaking necessary measures towards tackling issues the judicial system workers face in their professional activity and addressing their social and domestic concerns.

Dear friends,

I once again congratulate you on your professional day and wish all of you every success in work and personal life”, the president said in the address, according to his office.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan