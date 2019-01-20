PM honors poetry icon Silva Kaputikyan’s 100th anniversary of birth

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated fans and readers of poet Silva Kaputikyan (1919-2006) on the great Armenian writer’s 100th anniversary of birth.

“The 100th anniversary of birth of renowned Armenian poet Silva Kaputkiyan is a wonderful occasion to commemorate, appreciate the great Armenian intellectual, as well as to voice words of gratitude and homage to her,” Pashinyan said in a message released through his office.

“At only 20 years of age, she became the subject of attention and admiration of many literary critics with her glorious literary debut, while at 24, she already gained national recognition and acceptance with her Ode To My Son poem. This commandment-poem to some extent became a flag and motto of patriotism and [preservation of Armenian identity] both in the Motherland and the Diaspora. She took up the hard task of the protection of rights of Artsakh since 1959, clearly realizing that the path to freedom will be briery.

Silva Kaputikyan lived her entire life with the pains and concerns of her people, all segments and classes”, the PM said, adding that the poetess’ prose, public and political activities deserve not only universal appreciation but also detailed research. “I am sure that the new generation will find much to learn from it”.

“I congratulate the admirers of the renowned poetess’ poetry and generally our [book-loving] society on this beautiful anniversary”.

Kaputikyan is recognized as "one of the most outstanding Armenian poets of the 20th century”.

