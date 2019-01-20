Cargo transit through Upper Lars checkpoint halted due to weather-related safety concerns

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Gudauri-Kobi section of the highly vital Stepantsminda-Lars road, that leads to the Verkhniy (Upper) Lars checkpoint, is open only for passenger vehicles as of 10:30, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia said.

The road is closed for cargo and trailer trucks pending further notice.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia. Temporary brief shutdowns are usual during winter seasons because of weather conditions.

