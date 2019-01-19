Early parliamentary elections of Armenia to be touched upon at PACE winter session

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The winter session of the PACE will take place on January 21-25.

ARMENPRESS reports observation of Armenia's early parliamentary elections on December 9, 2018 are on the agenda of the session.

The election of President and Vice presidents of the PACE will take place on January 21. The President of Finland will give a speech during the winter session.

Observation of the presidential elections in Georgia are also on the agenda of the winter session.

