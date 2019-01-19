Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime nearly 180 times in a week

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. During the period from January 13 to 19 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime nearly 170 times in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact by firing over 1300 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, the defense ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS.

The Defense Army Forces continue keeping full control of the frontline and confidently carry out the military duty.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan