Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime nearly 180 times in a week
YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. During the period from January 13 to 19 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime nearly 170 times in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact by firing over 1300 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, the defense ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS.
The Defense Army Forces continue keeping full control of the frontline and confidently carry out the military duty.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
- 13:07 Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime nearly 180 times in a week
- 12:39 I am confident Armenia will continue supporting UN principles under your leadership – Guterres congratulates Pashinyan
- 12:35 11 ministers re-appointed in Armenian Cabinet
- 12:20 Ex-deputy FM to lead Armenia PACE delegation
- 12:04 EU sees positive signals for progress in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict
- 11:48 Trump congratulates Pashinyan on re-appointment
- 11:03 European Stocks - 18-01-19
- 11:03 US stocks up - 18-01-19
- 11:02 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-01-19
- 11:01 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 18-01-19
- 11:00 Oil Prices - 18-01-19
- 01.18-20:37 Romania’s national flag carrier to conduct direct Bucharest-Yerevan flights
- 01.18-19:21 Nikol Pashinyan holds farewell meeting with Ambassador of UAE
- 01.18-18:30 PM Pashinyan to participate in World Economic Forum in Davos
- 01.18-17:46 Kocharyan’s pre-trial detention extended for another two months
- 01.18-17:43 Court of Appeal to publish decision on Manvel Grigoryan’s preventive measure January 22
- 01.18-17:19 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-01-19
- 01.18-17:18 Asian Stocks - 18-01-19
- 01.18-17:07 Georgia to preserve role of transit country for Russian gas supply to Armenia - Mamuka Bakhtadze
- 01.18-16:48 Armenia launches dialogue with EU member states on visa liberalization
- 01.18-16:32 Human rights advocate says Armenia must adopt document on 1990 Baku massacres
- 01.18-16:20 Armenia ranked “free” in Freedom on the Net 2018
- 01.18-16:18 Armenian President completes official visit to UAE
- 01.18-15:53 Italian Renco’s CEO assures construction of new power station in Yerevan will launch soon
- 01.18-15:51 Armenian Ambassador presents copy of credentials at Czech foreign ministry
- 01.18-15:42 Speaker Mirzoyan convenes extraordinary session of Parliament’s Council
- 01.18-15:35 Murder cases declined in Armenia in 2018 at least for past 38 years
- 01.18-15:25 Armenian Parliament elects chairs of 11 standing committees
- 01.18-15:20 Speaker Mirzoyan says the leadership fulfilled its priority mission: second stage of reforms is ahead
- 01.18-14:50 No final decision yet on bill to change government’s composition: Discussions continue
- 01.18-14:48 2019 Junior Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Krakow, Poland
- 01.18-14:37 Ambassador Papikyan meets with OSCE Secretary General
- 01.18-14:30 Armenian Ambassador to Netherlands meets with Europol’s Executive Director
- 01.18-14:28 Court approves motion to remand former minister in custody
- 01.18-14:05 Armenian school-children win 14 medals in international Olympiad
20:35, 01.15.2019
Viewed 1828 times Donald Trump signs Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act into law – ANCA salutes the measure
16:05, 01.12.2019
Viewed 1483 times Artsakh Ombudsman condemns Azerbaijan for pursuing international filmmakers for making a film in Artsakh
19:02, 01.14.2019
Viewed 1342 times Artsakh’s FM highlights full participation of Stepanakert in NK conflict settlement negotiations
14:00, 01.15.2019
Viewed 1295 times Romanian TAROM airline enters Armenian market
17:43, 01.14.2019
Viewed 1254 times Swedish Prime Minister congratulates Nikol Pashinyan