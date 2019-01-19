Ex-deputy FM to lead Armenia PACE delegation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will be led by ruling faction (My Step) lawmaker, chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign relations, Ruben Rubinyan.

Rubinyan is a former deputy foreign minister who served from mid- 2018 until being elected to parliament.

The press service of the National Assembly said the delegation will include – MP Hovhannes Igityan (My Step), MP Naira Zohrabyan (Prosperous Armenia) and MP Edmon Marukyan (Lusavor Hayastan).

Alternate delegates include Vladimir Vardanyan (My Step), Sos Avetisyan (My Step), Tatev Hayrapetyan (My Step) and Mikayel Melkumyan (Prosperous Armenia).