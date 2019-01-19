Trump congratulates Pashinyan on re-appointment

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. President of the United States of America Donald Trump has sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on his re-appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the government's press service said.

The message in part reads:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Congratulations on your appointment as Prime Minister of Armenia and your coalition’s success in the December 9, 2018 parliamentary elections.

The United States supports a prosperous, democratic Armenia at peace with its neighbors. Together, we can make progress on deepening trade between our countries, strengthening global security, and combating corruption. A peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will help these efforts.

Best wishes to you and the people of Armenia.”