Court of Appeal to publish decision on Manvel Grigoryan’s preventive measure January 22


YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The Court of Appeal will publish the decision on the complaint filed by the Prosecutor General’s Office on the preventive measure of Manvel Grigoryan, a former MP and retired General, senior official of Armenia’s Prosecutor General’s Office Vahagn Muradyan  told ARMENPRESS.

According to him, a motion has been submitted to choose pre-trial detention as a preventive measure for Manvel Grigoryan.

“The decision will be published on January 22, 13:30”, he said.

On December 21 Manvel Grigoryan was released from jail on 25 million AMD bail.

He was remanded in custody on June 16, and then was stripped of immunity by the Parliament on June 19.

Grigoryan is charged for illegal possession of firearms and grand theft.

