Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-01-19

YEREVAN, 18 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.39 drams to 485.42 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 553.38 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.31 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.46 drams to 628.13 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 41.17 drams to 20143.46 drams. Silver price up by 0.35 drams to 243.07 drams. Platinum price up by 68.00 drams to 12563.32 drams.