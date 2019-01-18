Armenian President completes official visit to UAE

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian together with spouse Nune Sarkissian today visited the Armenian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President planted a tree in the Embassy yard.

The Armenian President’s official visit to the UAE has been completed by the visit to the UAE Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

The President left a note in the Honorary Guest Book and handed over the “Catalogue of the Qur’an Manuscripts of the Matenadaran” as a gift.

