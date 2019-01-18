Speaker Mirzoyan convenes extraordinary session of Parliament’s Council

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan has convened an extraordinary session of the newly-formed Council of the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“As the chairs of the parliamentary standing committees are already elected, we can also form the Council of the Parliament”, the Speaker said during today’s session.

He reminded that the Council consists of the Speaker, his three deputies, chairs of the standing committees and one representative from each faction.

Ararat Mirzoyan was elected Speaker of the Parliament of 7th convocation on January 14.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan