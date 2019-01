Murder cases declined in Armenia in 2018 at least for past 38 years

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. 36 murder cases were registered in Armenia last year. This figure is the lowest, at least for the past 38 years. 3 of these cases relate to the facts of missing persons, the Prosecutor General’s Office told Armenpress.

In 2017, 47 murder cases were registered, in 2016 – 66 cases.

The comparative analysis made by decades shows that if in 1980s the average figure of annual murders comprised 60 cases, in 1990s this number drastically increased, reaching 160. Thus, in 1989, 88 murder cases were registered in the Republic, but this number grew next year, reaching 178 or double more. Since 1990 the three-digit figure of murders has been maintained until 1997.

The average number of annual murders during 2000-2009 comprised 73, but declined from the period of 2010 to 2018, reaching 50.

In the last decade /2008-2018/ the murder cases declined by about 53.8% /78-36/.

