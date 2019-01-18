Speaker Mirzoyan says the leadership fulfilled its priority mission: second stage of reforms is ahead

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The current leadership has fulfilled its priority mission and overcome the number one challenge: free, fair and dignified Armenia is already a reality, and the second stage of reforms and actions will launch soon, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan told reporters today, reports Armenpress.

“For many years there has been a problem of justice, rights, freedom, as well as social and economic problem in Armenia. And this problem led to and made possible the revolution. This leadership has fulfilled its priority mission and overcome the number one challenge – free, fair and dignified Armenia is already a reality”, he said.

The Speaker stated that the second stage of reforms and actions exists which must relate mainly to the economy and the social sector. He said the leadership here must take serious actions and carry out reforms.

Ararat Mirzoyan was elected Speaker of the Parliament of 7th convocation on January 14.

