2019 Junior Eurovision Song Contest to be held in Krakow, Poland

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The 2019 Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Krakow, Poland, Noel Curran – Director General of the European Broadcasting Union, said, reports RIA Novosti.

“This is a fantastic event that will take place in Krakow and I can not wait, the more that I will definitely be there”, Mr. Curran said.

Poland is hosting the contest thanks to Roksana Węgiel who won with the song “Anyone I Want to Be”. She scored a total of 215 points beating runner up France by a total of 12 points.

