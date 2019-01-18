Ambassador Papikyan meets with OSCE Secretary General 

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador Armen Papikyan, Head of Armenia’s Mission to the OSCE, on January 17 had a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Thomas Greminger congratulated Armen Papikyan on appointment and expressed confidence that his experience will contribute to the progressive development of the already existing cooperation. He highly appreciated the recent domestic political developments in Armenia and expressed readiness to continue providing support to Armenia in the process of future reforms.

In his turn Ambassador Papikyan thanked the OSCE Secretary General for the warm reception and wishes and assured that Armenia will continue its constructive engagement the OSCE’s all agencies.

During the meeting the officials exchanged views on broad range of issues relating to the OSCE agenda.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan