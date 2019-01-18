Armenian school-children win 14 medals in international Olympiad

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Returning to the Homeland with medals from an international Olympiad has already become a tradition among Armenia’s school-children.

The kids won 30 medals in different international Olympiads during 2018.

11 medals were received in the Olympiads, the participation to which has been funded by the ministry of education and science.

Susanna Azatyan – head of the pre-school and secondary education department at the ministry, told a press conference in ARMENPRESS that the participation to Olympiads is being promoted.

“The number of participants to the Olympiads is increasing every year. In 2018 over 60.000 children participated in the school stage of the subject Olympiads in Armenia which is quite a big figure. The participation of our children in the international stage contributes to the exchange of experience, acquiring new knowledge”, she said.

Haykaz Navasardyan, Principal of Physics and Mathematics Specialized School after A. Shahinyan, said Olympiads became a platform which allows to reveal the children’s abilities and ensure the country’s presence.

“It is necessary to state that Armenia can always be presented in the best way by recording successful results every year. Children present their abilities and move forward”, he said.

The 15th Annual International Zhautykov Olympiad was held in Almaty, Kazakhstan on January 9-14. The Armenian teams are participating in the Olympiad since 2005. A total of 530 children participated in the Olympiad. The Armenian team won 14 medals.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan