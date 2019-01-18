Road condition update

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 18, as of 12:00, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the Vardenyats Pass is closed for trailer trucks and is difficult to pass for the remaining vehicles.

Sotk-Karvachar highway and the roads of Mirak, Charchakis villages of Aragatsotn province are difficult to pass.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires when travelling to provinces.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles due to danger of avalanche.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan