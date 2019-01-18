Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 January

Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles


YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The traffic department of the Georgian ministry of infrastructures informs that on January 18, as of 10:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles, the ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




