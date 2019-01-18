US State Department calls its furloughed employees back to work

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The US State Department called its furloughed employees back to work next week as it takes steps to pay salaries despite a partial shutdown of the government, Deputy Under Secretary of State Bill Todd said in a statement, Reuters reported.

“As a national security agency, it is imperative that the Department of State carries out its mission”, Bill Todd said.

About one quarter of federal agencies have been shuttered since Dec. 22, with Democratic lawmakers refusing to accede to President Donald Trump’s demands to pay for a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Trump is holding out for $5.7 billion for a border wall. Democrats, who took over the U.S. House Representatives this month, have rejected his demands, saying there are cheaper, more effective ways of enhancing border security.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan