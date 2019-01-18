Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 January

Parliament session begins – LIVE


YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Parliament of Armenia kicked off on January 18, reports Armenpress.

The lawmakers continue debating the election of chairs of the parliamentary standing committees.

The voting on election chairs of 11 standing committees is on the agenda.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




