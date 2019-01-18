LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-01-19

LONDON, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 2.09% to $1828.00, copper price up by 0.29% to $5965.00, lead price down by 0.41% to $1962.00, nickel price down by 1.33% to $11495.00, tin price down by 0.15% to $20625.00, zinc price up by 0.14% to $2493.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $38000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.