LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-01-19
LONDON, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 January:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 2.09% to $1828.00, copper price up by 0.29% to $5965.00, lead price down by 0.41% to $1962.00, nickel price down by 1.33% to $11495.00, tin price down by 0.15% to $20625.00, zinc price up by 0.14% to $2493.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $38000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 09:00 European Stocks - 17-01-19
- 09:00 US stocks up - 17-01-19
- 08:59 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-01-19
- 08:59 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 17-01-19
- 08:58 Oil Prices - 17-01-19
- 01.17-21:09 Nikol Pashinyan receives congratulations from Prime Ministers of Estonia and Latvia
- 01.17-20:38 EAEU, Egypt finish 1st round of negotiations on signing FTA
- 01.17-20:01 ECHR makes decision in favor of Samvel Mayrapetyan – lawyers say
- 01.17-19:56 Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is closed for all types of vehicles
- 01.17-19:27 Central Bank of Armenia keeps refinancing rate at 6%
- 01.17-18:28 Criminal charges pressed against former minister for bribery and money laundering
- 01.17-18:22 Armenian President meets with UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
- 01.17-18:03 President Sarkissian offers condolences to Georgian President
- 01.17-17:42 Armenian President meets with Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre
- 01.17-17:35 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-01-19
- 01.17-17:34 Asian Stocks - 17-01-19
- 01.17-17:26 Silvio Berlusconi to run in European elections
- 01.17-17:17 Artsakh defense minister visits several military units
- 01.17-17:07 Group of businessmen from Sharjah to visit Armenia to discuss concrete programs
- 01.17-16:57 Armenian President, Ruler of Sharjah discuss ways of developing bilateral relations
- 01.17-16:20 Luxembourg’s PM congratulates Armenia’s Pashinyan on re-appointment
- 01.17-15:27 Armenia, Kazakhstan deepen cooperation on prevention of emergency situations
- 01.17-15:21 Christian Ter-Stepanian relieved from position of Armenia’s representative to Permanent Council of La Francophonie
- 01.17-15:02 Armenia, South Korea promote mutual investments
- 01.17-14:53 Human Rights Watch slams Turkey and President Erdogan
- 01.17-14:30 Acting minister Khachatryan comments on possibility of merging economic development and agriculture ministries
- 01.17-14:07 Armenia expects investments to reach 23-24% over GDP in next five years
- 01.17-13:43 ‘We can fully change the situation if we get rid of three things’, says Pashinyan
- 01.17-13:33 Import of electric cars to Armenia to be exempt from VAT
- 01.17-13:21 Pashinyan offers condolences to Georgian counterpart over Tbilisi explosion
- 01.17-13:17 GDP in 2019 to be within 5.2-5.3% range – acting minister
- 01.17-12:51 Tehran urges Washington to immediately release jailed Iranian journalist
- 01.17-12:34 ‘Armenian art should definitely be presented here’, President Sarkissian says during visit to Abu Dhabi Louvre Museum
- 01.17-12:21 Construction of new power station in Yerevan to launch soon
- 01.17-12:15 Nune Sarkissian invites Sharjah’s Autism Trust Foundation executive to visit Armenia
15:21, 01.11.2019
Viewed 1688 times Zakharova calls cases of deporting Russian citizens of Armenian origin from Azerbaijan as gross violation
20:35, 01.15.2019
Viewed 1425 times Donald Trump signs Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act into law – ANCA salutes the measure
12:47, 01.11.2019
Viewed 1416 times Turkey prosecution files motion to strip Garo Paylan off immunity
16:05, 01.12.2019
Viewed 1380 times Artsakh Ombudsman condemns Azerbaijan for pursuing international filmmakers for making a film in Artsakh
16:43, 01.11.2019
Viewed 1308 times Yerevan to reclaim portions of city-owned leased space around Opera House to restore landscape