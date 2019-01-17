Nikol Pashinyan receives congratulations from Prime Ministers of Estonia and Latvia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Ministers of Estonia and Latvia, Jüri Ratas and Māris Kučinskis have sent congratulatory messages to Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the message of Jüri Ratas particularly runs as follows, “Please, accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia. I wish you success in the responsible task of ensuring the progress of the reforms in order to make Armenia a maximally democratic and prosperous country. As a country that has passed through a transitional period, Estonia highly assesses the opportunity to develop close relations with Armenia in terms of sharing the existing positive experience.

The existing good cooperation between our countries, particularly in the spheres of IT and culture, is a firm ground for deepening bilateral relations. I am confident that during your tenure we will expand bilateral interactions in other spheres and will strengthen those already existing.

I hope Armenia will continue developing relations with the EU, particularly in the sidelines of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and the Eastern Partnership. With the expectation for a close cooperation I hope that soon we will have the opportunity to exchange views personally”.

Prime Minister of Latvia and Māris Kučinskis notes in his message, “I extend to you my warmest congratulations on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Latvia on being re-appointed Prime Minister of Armenia. It’s a pleasure to see the development of cooperation between Latvia and Armenia. I am confident that our relations will continue to strengthen for the benefit of the welfare and prosperity of our peoples”.

