Armenian President meets with UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in the United Arab Emirates on an official visit, met with Vice President, Prime Minister and Defense Minister of the UAE, ruler of Emirate of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on January 17.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, President Sarkissian and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum discussed the cooperation of the two countries in various spheres, particularly the expansion of business ties and financial cooperation, as well as highlighted the measures aimed at developing tourism.

“We will welcome the interest of the companies of the UAE towards different economic spheres of Armenia and will support the possible investors”, President Sarkissian said.

An agreement was reached to send a relevant delegation to Armenia to get familiarized with the opportunities and to discuss the cooperation opportunities.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan