President Sarkissian offers condolences to Georgian President
YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a condolence message to Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on the occasion of the explosion at Didi Digomi district of Tbilisi that claimed human lives.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Armen Sarkissian extended words of grief and solidarity to Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, relatives and friends of the victims and wished speedy recovery to the injured.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
