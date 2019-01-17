Armenian President meets with Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian today visited the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) on the sidelines of his official visit in the United Arab Emirates, his Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting with DIFC Governor Essa Kazim and Chief Executive Officer Arif Amiri, issues relating to the cooperation in the financial sector were discussed. In particular, the officials highlighted the maximum use of the existing potential in the Eurasian region.

There was also a talk on the possibility to establish a similar joint structure in Armenia in partnership with the DIFC which will provide similar services.

After the meeting the Armenian President toured the Centre.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan