Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-01-19

YEREVAN, 17 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.77 drams to 485.81 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.71 drams to 553.43 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.30 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.51 drams to 625.67 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 64.85 drams to 20184.63 drams. Silver price down by 1.32 drams to 242.72 drams. Platinum price down by 51.09 drams to 12495.32 drams.