Silvio Berlusconi to run in European elections


YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Former Prime Minister of Italy Silvio Berlusconi, the leader of the opposition, centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, announced that he plans to participate in the European Parliament elections in late May, ANSA reported.

The 82-year-old politician made this announcement in Sardinia, at one of a series of rallies.

“I have decided to run in the European elections to make my voice heard in Europe which needs to change”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




