Group of businessmen from Sharjah to visit Armenia to discuss concrete programs

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today met with Ruler of Sharjah, Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, the Presidential Office told Armenpres.

The President highly valued the warm attitude of the Ruler of Sharjah towards the Armenian people, the vivid evidence of which are the programs implemented by his support and donation.

The two officials discussed the means of expanding the bilateral relations and attached specific importance to the cooperation in science, research and education sectors.

“We are ready to further develop and deepen the relations between our friendly states and peoples”, the Armenian President said.

Based on the discussion an agreement was reached that a group of selected businessmen will visit Armenia to get acquainted with the cooperation opportunities and discuss concrete programs.

The officials also discussed the possibility of signing an agreement on declaring Sharjah and any Armenian city as sister cities.

President Armen Sarkissian invited the Ruler of Sharjah to visit Armenia which the latter agreed with a great pleasure.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan