Armenia, South Korea promote mutual investments


YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the bill on ratifying the agreement on Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments between Armenia and the Republic of Korea, reports Armenpress.

The agreement enables to create favorable conditions for the investors of the two countries by contributing to the promotion of business initiatives in both states.

The agreement guarantees the investor of each side complete protection and security, as well as fair and equal regime in accordance with the international law.

