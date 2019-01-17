Acting minister Khachatryan comments on possibility of merging economic development and agriculture ministries

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of economic development and investments Tigran Khachatryan commented on the possible unification of the ministry led by him and the ministry of agriculture.

“It doesn’t mean to include the functions of our ministry in the next ministry. It means that the structural reforms form such structural formats which must answer to all questions. In other words, the new structure should equally react to all issues and development relating to agriculture sector, as well as the remaining branches of the economy”, he said.

According to the bill on making changes and amendments in the Law on Composition and Activity of the Government of Armenia, the new government should consist of prime minister, two deputy PMs and ministers. The position of the first deputy PM will be removed.

According to the draft, there will be 12 ministries:

Ministry of labor and social affairs

Ministry of healthcare

Ministry of justice

Ministry of emergency situations

Ministry of foreign affairs

Ministry of nature protection

Ministry of education, science, cultural and sport

Ministry of defense

Ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures

Ministry of high technologies and military industry

Military of economic development and agriculture

Ministry of finance

