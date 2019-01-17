Pashinyan offers condolences to Georgian counterpart over Tbilisi explosion

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences to his Georgian counterpart Mamuka Bakhtadze over the explosion that occurred in Tbilisi, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

In the letter Nikol Pashinyan extended condolences to Georgia’s PM, people, wishing patience and strength to the families and relatives of the victims, and speedy recover to the injured.

A gas explosion occurred in an apartment building in the Digomi district in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

4 people have been killed, 8 injured in the explosion.

The Armenian Embassy in Georgia said there are no Armenians and citizens of Armenia among the explosion victims.

