Tehran urges Washington to immediately release jailed Iranian journalist

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The United States should immediately release Press TV’s jailed journalist Marzieh Hashemi, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Press TV.

“Hashemi’s arrest is a violation of freedom of speech and a political abuse against an innocent individual”, the Iranian FM said, adding that the journalist is also a citizen of Iran, and Tehran has a right to look after her interests.

The US Police arrested journalist and anchor Marzieh Hashemi who works for Iran’s English-language Press TV television news network.

“We were informed that journalist and anchor Marzieh Hashemi has been detained in Washington D.C.. The cause of the arrest is unknown, no formal charges have been pressed against her”, Press TV said on Twitter.

She was detained at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, and later was transferred by the FBI to the detention facility.

Marzieh Hashemi was born in the US. She travelled to the US to visit her ill brother and other relatives. Her family members told Press TV that they were unable to contact here for over 48 hours, and only recently leant about her detention. Hashemi informed family members of mistreatment at the detention center. She said her hijab had been removed against her will.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan