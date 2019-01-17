‘Armenian art should definitely be presented here’, President Sarkissian says during visit to Abu Dhabi Louvre Museum

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian together with spouse Nune Sarkissian visited the Abu Dhabi Louvre Museum on the sidelines of his official visit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), his Office told Armenpress.

The Museum is operating since 2017.

The President and his wife toured the Museum’s 12 exhibition halls which present the history of the development of global art starting from ancient times up to now, watched the exhibits and works of art.

After touring the Museum the Armenian President told reporters that he is very impressed, it’s a unique Museum.

“The Armenian art should definitely be presented here. The Museum executives are aware that we had a very beautiful and unique exhibition in New York, the Metropolitan Museum, dedicated to the Armenian cultural heritage and traditions”, President Sarkissian said, stating that the Museum leadership wants to have any Armenian beautiful exhibit in their cultural center.

President’s spouse Nune Sarkissian also had a perfect impression after the visit. She said that in addition to the exhibits, the Museum is also distinguished by its unique architecture and design. “Here there are very few and selected exhibits. When the Museum is not overloaded, it enables to better understand the presented eras and exhibits especially during the first visit”, she said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan