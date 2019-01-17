Court bailiffs to be issued non-lethal weapons

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Court officers in Armenia will be armed with non-lethal weapons.

The types of weapons were confirmed by the government today during a Cabinet meeting.

Court officers will be issued handcuffs, legcuffs, batons and electroshock weapons. Meanwhile, the head of the court officer service and their deputies are entitled to bear firearms, while lower rank officers can be issued gas handguns.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan