No Armenians among victims of Tbilisi explosion
YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. There are no Armenians and citizens of Armenia among the victims of the gas explosion in an apartment building in the Digomi district in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia told Armenpress.
4 people have been killed, 8 injured in the explosion.
“The Armenian Embassy in Georgia extends condolences over the tragic incident and expresses its support to the relatives of the victims and the good people of Georgia”, the Embassy said in a statement.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
