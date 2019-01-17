Armenian President to meet with UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Sharjah

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on an official visit, has departed for Sharjah from Abu Dhabi to meet with Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, the Office of the President said on Facebook.

Thereafter, President Sarkissian will meet with the UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan