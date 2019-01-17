Emirates Publishers Association wants to publish Nune Sarkissian’s books

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) wants to translate and publish Armenian First Lady Nune Sarkissian’s books.

Nune Sarkissian, the wife of President Armen Sarkissian, visited the EPA within the framework of the Armenian head of state’s official visit to the UAE.

Nune Sarkissian, an accomplished author, met with EPA Executive Director Rashid Al Kous during the visit. The sides discussed issues and prospects of publishing and the EPA executive expressed desire to translate and publish Nune Sarkissian’s books.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan