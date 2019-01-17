Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 January

Emirates Publishers Association wants to publish Nune Sarkissian’s books


YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) wants to translate and publish Armenian First Lady Nune Sarkissian’s books.

Nune Sarkissian, the wife of President Armen Sarkissian, visited the EPA within the framework of the Armenian head of state’s official visit to the UAE.

Nune Sarkissian, an accomplished author, met with EPA Executive Director Rashid Al Kous during the visit. The sides discussed issues and prospects of publishing and the EPA executive expressed desire to translate and publish Nune Sarkissian’s books.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration